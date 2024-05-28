Get real-time Texas primary runoff election results for key Austin area races

The holdover races from the March 5 election will finally be decided on Tuesday, and we will have real-time results.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Texas' runoff election, which includes races in which one candidate did not receive at least half of the vote. Only a small number of races are being voted on, but they're important ones.

Wondering what the results are right away? Keep checking this page for up-to-date results as polls close.

2024 Texas runoff election updates: What to know as voting begins in the Austin area

Real-time election results for Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Williamson counties

More: How the Texas House speakership is on the line in a GOP primary runoff election Tuesday

What's on the ballot for the May 28 runoff election?

Travis County

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis

United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff) Michael Rodriguez Steven Wright



Bastrop County

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis



County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1 (Republican runoff) Dominica McGinnis Butch Carmack

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2 - Unexpired Term (Republican runoff) Ty McDonald Zachary Carter



Hays County

United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff) Michael Rodriguez Steven Wright



Williamson County

Member, State Board of Education, District 10 (Republican runoff) Tom Maynard Mary Bone

United States Representative, District 31 (Democratic runoff) Stuart Whitlow Brian Walbridge

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis



More: Texas Republicans open their convention as they seek to motivate base ahead of election

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live Texas primary runoff election results for Travis County, Austin