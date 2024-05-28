Get real-time Texas primary runoff election results for key Austin area races
The holdover races from the March 5 election will finally be decided on Tuesday, and we will have real-time results.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Texas' runoff election, which includes races in which one candidate did not receive at least half of the vote. Only a small number of races are being voted on, but they're important ones.
Wondering what the results are right away? Keep checking this page for up-to-date results as polls close.
Real-time election results for Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Williamson counties
Travis County election results: See live results here
Bastrop County election results: See live results here
Hays County election results: See live results here
Williamson County election results: See live results here
What's on the ballot for the May 28 runoff election?
Travis County
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)
Edward Smith
Maggie Ellis
United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff)
Michael Rodriguez
Steven Wright
Bastrop County
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)
Edward Smith
Maggie Ellis
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1 (Republican runoff)
Dominica McGinnis
Butch Carmack
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2 - Unexpired Term (Republican runoff)
Ty McDonald
Zachary Carter
Hays County
United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff)
Michael Rodriguez
Steven Wright
Williamson County
Member, State Board of Education, District 10 (Republican runoff)
Tom Maynard
Mary Bone
United States Representative, District 31 (Democratic runoff)
Stuart Whitlow
Brian Walbridge
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)
Edward Smith
Maggie Ellis
