Get real-time Texas primary runoff election results for key Austin area races

Ryan Maxin, Austin American-Statesman
The holdover races from the March 5 election will finally be decided on Tuesday, and we will have real-time results.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Texas' runoff election, which includes races in which one candidate did not receive at least half of the vote. Only a small number of races are being voted on, but they're important ones.

Wondering what the results are right away? Keep checking this page for up-to-date results as polls close.

Real-time election results for Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Williamson counties

What's on the ballot for the May 28 runoff election?

Travis County

  • Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)

    • Edward Smith

    • Maggie Ellis

  • United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff)

    • Michael Rodriguez

    • Steven Wright

Bastrop County

  • Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)

    • Edward Smith

    • Maggie Ellis

  • County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1 (Republican runoff)

    • Dominica McGinnis

    • Butch Carmack

  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2 - Unexpired Term (Republican runoff)

    • Ty McDonald

    • Zachary Carter

Hays County

  • United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff)

    • Michael Rodriguez

    • Steven Wright

Williamson County

  • Member, State Board of Education, District 10 (Republican runoff)

    • Tom Maynard

    • Mary Bone

  • United States Representative, District 31 (Democratic runoff)

    • Stuart Whitlow

    • Brian Walbridge

  • Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)

    • Edward Smith

    • Maggie Ellis

