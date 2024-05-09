For real this time: Expect closed ramps at K-96, I-135 on Saturday after weeklong delay

Two ramps connecting I-135 and K-96 highways in north Wichita will be closed Saturday after weather concerns postponed construction work originally scheduled for last weekend.

The closures are necessary to remove a crane and concrete safety barriers.

The southbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound K-96 and the westbound K-96 ramp to northbound I-135 will close at 7 a.m., the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release. Work is expected to be completed at some point in the afternoon.

“During the closure period, detour signs will be in place to guide drivers to alternative routes. Motorists are advised to exercise caution while navigating through the area,” the release states.

Map showing where construction will cause ramp closures on I-135 and K-96 on Saturday, May 4.