Real Science Inspires Voyage to the Stars in 'Passengers'

The new space flick "Passengers" takes place in a far-off, science-fiction future, but modern-day science is laying the groundwork to turn some of those fictional elements into reality.

At a panel discussion Sony Pictures held earlier this month, two real-world scientists talked about two key scientific elements that were portrayed in the film: the search for Earth-like planets around other stars, and placing humans into temporary stasis (a state that's like hibernation) for trips through space.

The scientists were joined by "Passengers" screenwriter John Spaights, who talked about some of the real science that inspired the movie. [Watch the trailer for 'Passengers']

In the movie "Passengers," a spaceship carries 5,000 people to a distant planet. For nearly the duration of the 120-year journey, the passengers are put into a state of stasis inside hibernation pods. Sony Pictures

The story of "Passengers" revolves around a spaceship full of more than 5,000 people who are placed in a state of hibernation for the duration of a 120-year-long journey to a distant planet. When two of the passengers wake up 90 years too early, they have to find a way to accept their fate.

John Bradford is an aerospace engineer and COO of SpaceWorks Enterprises, a company that, among other things, received a grant from NASA to investigate a way to place astronauts into stasis (sometimes called a "hypersleep" state) during spaceflight. Bradford explained that NASA might be interested in placing humans into a state of stasis for the six- to 12-month trip to Mars, which would be significantly shorter than the 120-year voyage that's portrayed in the movie.

When in stasis, astronauts wouldn't consume as many resources, which would be a cost-saving measure. And because astronauts in stasis don't need to move around, they might not require such a large transportation vehicle. Remaining in one place could have the further benefit of protecting the astronauts from space radiation, because they could be inside a small compartment with heavy shielding that would protect them against that radiation — which is a major concern for human missions to Mars.

There are existing technologies that Bradford said SpaceWorks is drawing on in its investigation of stasis for astronauts.

"We leverage heavily on a process called targeted temperature management, or therapeutic hypothermia," he said. "This is done in hospitals currently for cases of cardiac arrest [and] traumatic brain injuries."

The process involves lowering the person's core temperature by about 10 degrees, and essentially giving their body time to recover from a traumatic injury, Bradford said. In that state, the human body's metabolism lowers by "about 70 percent," and consumes less oxygen. Typically, this is done for only a few days, but Bradford said that there are a few cases in which a person has remained in that state for "up to two weeks, and we're trying to extend it out to months," he said. SpaceWorks has not yet entered into human trials of the technology, however.

Bradford noted that "Passengers" added one accurate detail about the state of hibernation, or stasis — when the passengers in the movie wake up from the state, they are extremely tired. Bradford explained that the body doesn't actually "sleep" while it's in stasis — it never enters the REM state that typically defines deep sleep; so when people wake up, they're extremely tired. (He said that animals that hibernate actually wake up from hibernation so they can sleep normally.)