Real Madrid to face Chelsea in international friendly match in Charlotte

Two European giants will face off in an international friendly soccer match in Charlotte this summer.

Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC will play on Aug. 6 at Bank of America Stadium, Tepper Sports and Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday.

Premier League ‘Rivals in Red’ to face off at USC

The match marks the first time Real Madrid — Europe’s winningest team with 14 Champions League titles — has played in Charlotte. The team is led by international superstars Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Luka Modric.

Chelsea, the two-time Champions League winner and six-time Premier League/First Division champions, is returning to the Queen City for the third time. The 2024 Carabao Cup runners-up are led by English player Cole Palmer and World Cup Champion Enzo Fernandez.

Charlotte selected as host city for men’s international soccer matches

Presale tickets will be available starting March 25. Tickets go on sale to the public on March 27.

The match is part of the Soccer Champions Tour and will follow Copa America 2024, which will bring more international teams to Charlotte in July.

For more information, click here.

VIDEO: New Charlotte FC coach says his goal is to make players better