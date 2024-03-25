‘A real loss’: After decades, another movie theater just closed in the Boise area

The final kernel of popcorn was spilled at another Treasure Valley movie theater this past weekend.

The Nampa Reel Theatre, 2104 Caldwell Blvd., closed permanently Sunday.

The six-screen destination was “no longer financially viable due to low attendance,” it wrote on Facebook, adding that, “sadly, ‘discount’ or ‘second-run’ movie theaters are approaching extinction nationwide.”

“This decision comes after 23 years of serving the wonderful Nampa community, a journey that began on Friday, March 23, 2001,” the theater said. “… While this closure marks the end of an era for moviegoing in Nampa, we encourage you to continue enjoying the Reel experience at our Luxe Reel Theatres in Eagle, Caldwell and Ontario.”

“We express our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years,” the Nampa Reel Theatre wrote in a goodbye statement. Nampa Reel Theatre/Facebook

A regional chain, Reel operates in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and California. It closed the Country Club Reel location at 4550 W. Overland Road in Boise at the end of 2021. The Northgate Reel Theatre, 6950 W. State St. in Boise, shuttered in 2023.

Regal Edwards Nampa Gateway closed in 2022. So the Reel’s demise leaves just one theater in Nampa: Regal Edwards Nampa Spectrum, 2001 N. Cassia St.

Dozens of commenters on Facebook expressed disappointment about the Nampa Reel going dark.

“Thank you for holding on as long as you could,” one wrote. “We’ve loved the memories our family was able to make there over the years.”

“I understand things must change but I don’t like it,” wrote another. “This one is a real loss to the community.”

“This is sad, sad news,” added one more. “Thank you for being a part of my youth and a part of memories made with my own children.”