‘Real life hero’: Family remembers NC dad who drowned saving his kids

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family fishing trip turned deadly after a Surry County man drowned saving his children from a river.

“He was a brave man,” said Benny Bowers III. “And if you wanted him to help, he would be there for you.”

It’s a moral compass that 44-year-old Benny Bowers Jr. followed until his last breath.

His son, 10-year-old Benny Bowers III, is alive today because of him.

“He was the greatest dad I could ever have, and he’s a hero. A real-life hero,” Benny said.

Bowers’ sister Angela Stewart says he loved the Lord, occasionally dancing and fishing with his sons.

They say it’s what they were doing at the Yadkin River in the Siloam community on Sunday, April 28, when three of his four sons fell into the water and Bowers jumped in to rescue them.

His family quickly called 911, but the current was too strong.

Several Triad agencies worked together to find Bowers using boats, drones and sonar

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, his body was found near where the Ararat and Yadkin Rivers meet.

Bowers’ family laid him to rest a week later. Stewart says his legacy lies in his sons.

Bowers’ funeral service took place Monday morning at Old Roaring River Church in Traphill.

