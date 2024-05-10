Real ID implementation 1 year away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans have a little under a year before they will need a Real ID or valid passport to fly domestically, visit certain federal facilities like military bases, and enter nuclear power plants.

Enforcement of these federally-approved IDs was set to begin in 2020, but was delayed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Current guidance from the Department of Homeland Security says REAL ID enforcement will begin on May 7, 2025.

“The Real ID helps say who you are and proves who you are,” Wes Moster, the director of communications for the TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDSHS), said.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission noticed the terrorists who committed the 9/11 attacks had multiple different IDs under multiple different names, according to Moster.

There are 4.2 million Tennesseans who have obtained Real IDs out of the 5.8 million who have driver’s licenses in the state.

Moster told News 2 the TDSHS’s goal for the next year is to educate the remaining 1.6 million people in Tennessee who have not gotten their Real ID about the process, although obtaining a Real ID is not required.

In order to obtain a Real ID, proof of U.S. citizenship, including a birth certificate or valid passport, proof of the individual’s full social security number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency is required.

“In addition, if there has been a name change, such as a marriage or divorce, a certified legal document supporting the name change must be presented with the approved documents,” Moser said.

Tennesseans can upload their documents here to ensure they’re bringing the correct ones before heading to the Driver Services Center. They can also make an appointment here.

“It’s a more efficient, faster process, and we’ll get you in and out pretty quick,” Moser said.

To learn more about Real IDs, click here.

