Real Estate Expert Names Property Trump Could Offload Fast — And He Won't Like It

Donald Trump’s best shot at a fast property sale would be to put his prized Mar-a-Lago estate on the market, according to a real estate expert.

The former president was ordered last month to pay more than $350 million in damages plus interest for engaging in decades of fraudulent business activities.

Trump has appealed the decision; to prevent the seizure of his assets, he must post a $464 million bond by Monday’s deadline. His lawyers said in a court filing this week that he doesn’t have the cash, and Trump complained on his social media platform, Truth Social, that “I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices,” in order to afford it.

According to Bess Freedman, CEO of luxury real estate firm Brown Harris Stevens, Trump has almost no chance of selling a property by Monday.

But his Palm Beach, Florida, home presents the “best-case scenario” for a quick sale, she said.

“I think the valuation is something in the hundreds of millions, and I think there could be a buyer for something like that,” she told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Tuesday.

Burnett noted that, with a $240 million valuation, Mar-a-Lago would still only provide about half of what Trump needs to meet his bond.

Asked how she would approach Trump’s dilemma, Freedman suggested he needs to look at all his real estate assets, evaluate their values and get them on the market.

“I’m sure there’s interest. I mean, look, Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion sold in New York City,” she said. “Took some time, they had to cut the price, but there was somebody that was willing to buy that.”

Trump has claimed Mar-a-Lago is worth $1.5 billion. The actual value of the property has long been a source of debate; Forbes estimated a value of $325 million in October.

