Real Betis rallies to draw with Getafe 2-2 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Ryad Boudebouz scored an 87th-minute equalizer as Real Betis came back from two goals down to draw with Getafe 2-2 in the Spanish league on Friday.

The Algerian midfielder scored with a low shot from outside the area, his first goal since joining the club in the offseason.

Markel Bergara opened the scoring for the visitors with a header into the top corner, and Francisco Portillo added to Getafe's lead about 15 minutes later with a shot from inside the area.

Antonio Sanabria put Betis on the board with a shot from outside the area midway through the second half at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville.

"We were never comfortable in the first half but we improved our attitude in the second and ended with a point," said Sanabria, who has seven goals in 10 league matches.

The result left Betis in eighth place and Getafe in 10th.

"We need to learn to manage the games better," Portillo said. "We can't let three points escape like this."

Leader Barcelona, which hosts fifth-place Sevilla on Saturday, has a four-point advantage over second-place Valencia and is eight points in front of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga