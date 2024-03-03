Ready for a wet work week: Here's the Delaware weather forecast

Enjoy the beautiful weather on Sunday and Monday Delaware, because March is coming in like a wet blanket.

After a gorgeous Monday with highs hitting the low 60s in the north to mid-60s in the south, winds will shift to the north-northeast and bring rain to the region.

What's Delaware's forecast?

Once the winds shift, rain and mild temperatures will be the rule for the work week, according to Accuweather.com.

On Tuesday, there's a 90% chance of rain for the First State, with most of it coming in the morning and cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Highs will range from low-50s in the north to low 60s in the south.

Wednesday will feature cloudy skies with rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from low-50s in the north to low 60s in the south.

Thursday will have morning rain and cooler temperatures as highs will be in the upper 40s in the north and low 50s in the south.

Next weekend's Delaware forecast

The clouds will finally break heading into the weekend as sunny skies prevail on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s for the entire state.

Saturday will be a good day for spring cleaning as rain is expected and temperatures will only reach the upper-40s to low-50s throughout the state.

Sunday will be cloudy with highs ranging from the low 40s in the north to 50 in the south.

