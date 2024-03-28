Ready for the weekend? Check out these fun things to do in Volusia-Flagler

It’s Easter weekend in Daytona Beach, which offers another opportunity to participate in one of the destination’s most beloved annual traditions.

Easter Sunrise Services at the historic Daytona Beach Bandshell will be conducted by Father Phil Egitto of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach. It’s the 29th year that Egitto has offered the Easter Sunday message on the beach at an event that has been an annual fixture for roughly 50 years.

Hundreds typically attend Easter Sunrise services, which return on Sunday to the Daytona Beach Bandshell.

Hundreds of worshippers typically attend the two services, a 7:30 a.m. sunrise gathering on the sands just east of the Bandshell and a 9:30 a.m. service at the Bandshell. Weather and tides look hospitable for both, according to the National Weather Service and Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Free admission. Visit ourladyoflourdesdaytona.com for details.

More Easter events

Also in the holiday realm, fitness and family fun will be combined at the Backpack Buddies Easter Color Run and Egg Hunt on Saturday at Mill Lake Park in Orange City.

It’s an all ages, family friendly 2-mile course suitable for both walkers and joggers, equipped with five color stations offering participants a chance to color themselves instead of eggs.

All children ages 2-13 who register for the race are entered in an age-appropriate egg hunt for prizes. There also will be a DJ spinning music, lunch available for purchase, raffles and free craft activities. Both individual racers and teams are welcome.

Cost is $30 general, $21 for ages 2-13. Visit runsignup.com for details. The race starts at 7 a.m. at Mill Lake Park, 207 E. Blue Springs Ave., Orange City.

Scenic Gemini Springs will be the backdrop for the 4th Annual Bunny Hop 5K & Kids Fun Run in DeBary.

On Easter Sunday, there will be more Easter-themed fitness at the 4th Annual Bunny Hop 5K & Kids Fun Run at Gemini Springs Park in DeBary.

In addition to the 3.1 mile fun run, the event also will feature family fun activities, a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny, a free Easter Egg hunt for kids, snacks and more.

The race starts at 8 a.m., with kids fun run starting at 9. The course heads out-and-back along the Spring-To-Spring Trail starting and finishing at the park.

All participants will receive a chip time with a finisher certificate and individual finish line video of crossing the finish line. The fastest three youngsters in the fun run will receive an Easter Basket.

Cost for the 5K is $40 adults, $30 age 17 and younger. Cost for the Fun Run is $20 for ages 12 and under.

Visit runsignup.com for details.

Shark Week finale at MOAS

The Museum of Arts & Sciences in Daytona Beach celebrates the grand finale of its annual Shark Week Festival on Saturday with educational presentations, craft vendors and shark-based kids’ activities.

Sharks, such as these pictured in New Smyrna Beach, will be the stars of a Saturday program at the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Daytona Beach.

Highlights include an 11 a.m. “Ocean Stage Show: Earth's Ancient Oceans” presentation by MOAS Interpretation Specialist John Herman, who discusses what life was like in Earth's ancient oceans. It covers the famous Megalodon and its relatives as well as the largest mass extinction event in history.

At 2 p.m., Herman will conduct another Ocean Stage show, “The Ocean of Color,” that examines corals, macroalgae, and the fish that swirl in a vast ocean filled with more color than can be imagined.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach. It’s free for museum members or included for the museum’s regular admission of $19 adults, $10 ages 6-17 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Visit moas.org for details.

Peabody hosts ‘Swan Lake’

Swan Lake, among the world’s most timeless ballets, will be performed one-night-only on Saturday as part of the World Ballet Series at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach.

Powered by the score from Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production in Daytona Beach will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring a fresh look to the classic work.

Ballet dancers from World Ballet Series will perform the classic "Swan Lake" at 7 p.m. Saturday at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach.

The World Ballet Series showcases the talents of many international artists, including professional dancers representing more than ten countries.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. Saturday show range from $38-$85 at Ticketmaster.com.

Visit peabodyauditorium.org for details.

In Flagler County, Farmer’s Market beckons

More than 40 local vendors selling handmade items, produce and fruit will be showcased at the weekly Sunday Farmer’s Market at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast.

It’s a family and pet-friendly event. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Free admission. Go to visitflagler.com for details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Things to do in Volusia-Flagler range from Easter events to ballet