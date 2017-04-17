Watch the first-ever 360-degree livestream of a rocket launch

UPDATE: April 18, 2017, 11:18 a.m. EDT Well, NASA live 360 degree feed of the rocket launch cut out right as the Atlas V took flight. We'll keep an eye out in case NASA uploads a backup view of the launch in 360 degrees. For now, the rocket and spacecraft appear to be in good health as the Cygnus heads to the International Space Station.

On Tuesday morning, NASA will broadcast its first-ever rocket launch livestream in 360-degree video, providing an unprecedented vantage point that will make viewers feel as if they are standing on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral.

The launch of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket—aimed at transporting supplies to the International Space Station—is scheduled for a 30-minute window beginning at 11:11 a.m. ET.

The 360-degree livestream will be accessible on the NASA Television YouTube channel starting 10 minutes prior to liftoff or in the window embedded below.

While the minimum safe viewing distance is typically miles away from the launch pad, this livestream promises viewers a much closer look at a powerful rocket launch, or what NASA is calling a "pads-eye view."

The rocket will be carrying a Cygnus spacecraft made by Orbital ATK, with more than 7,600 pounds of scientific research, crew supplies, and other materials destined for the orbiting laboratory.

Make sure your virtual reality headset is handy; people who have them will be able to "look around and experience the view as if they were actually standing on the launch pad," NASA said in a press release.

