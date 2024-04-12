Ready for a warmup? Temperatures could hit 80 for this first time this year

Temperatures in Des Moines are expected to hit 80 degrees for the first time this year over the weekend. But the sunny skies won't last into next week as chances of storms will return on Monday.

There will be two main weather themes for central IA into next week. #iawx



🌡️Dry and warmer conditions through the weekend. Highs in the mid 70s-low 80s by Sat & Sun.



⛈️Chances for showers & storms return Mon, increasing into Tue. A few storms may be strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/yvoJrzwjG4 — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) April 12, 2024

Friday will be sunny with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines. It'll be breezy, with a northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The low Friday night is around 40.

When will 80-degree temperatures arrive in Des Moines?

Saturday brings another sunny day and a high around 80 degrees. It'll be breezy with a south, southeast wind and wind gusts as high as 24 mph in the afternoon. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.

The forecast high for Sunday is 81 degrees, with a low of 55 into the night. A southwest wind of 6 to 9 mph may be felt in the afternoon.

The normal high this time of year is around 60 degrees, according to the weather service.

