Ready to vote on Saturday? Check out what's on the ballot in Rapides Parish

Six tax propositions and renewals for roads, schools, a fire district and municipalities are on Saturday's ballot in Rapides Parish.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find out what is on your ballot at the Louisiana Secretary of State's voter portal at https://tinyurl.com/mjya9cau.

Here's a look at what is on the ballot:

A renewal of the Road District No. 1A "special ad valorem tax of 25.03 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $544,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, and keeping in repair the public roads, highways, and bridges within the District," according to the Secretary of State website.

A renewal for the Big Island School District No. 50 that asks voters to continue a special tax of 6.36 mills on all property subject to taxation in the district, estimated at $277,160 to be collected over a year, for 10 years beginning in 2025 and ending in 2034 for acquiring, constructing, repairing, improving, maintaining and/or operating schools, school-related facilities and equipment.

A renewal for Pineville School District No. 52 seeking to continue to levy a special tax of 7.41 mills on all property subject to taxation in the district, estimated at $685,900 to be collected over a year, beginning in 2025 and ending in 2034 to be dedicated as follows: one-half for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, repairing, improving, maintaining and/or operating schools and school-related facilities, equipment and programs; and the other half for the purpose of technology equipment, programs and enhancements, including but not limited to computer hardware and software and audio/video equipment and programs.

A proposition from the town of Ball to levy a special tax of 5 mills on all property subject to taxation within the town for 20 years, beginning in 2024 and ending in 2043, collecting an estimated $104,565 over a year, for the purpose of support the town's fire department.

A proposition for Fire Protection District No. 12 to levy a 14.96 mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the district for 10 years, beginning in 2024 and ending in 2033, collecting an estimated $348,722 over a year, for acquiring, constructing, improving, operating and maintaining fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the district, including paying to obtain water, and for this tax "to be in lieu of and replace" an ad valorem tax of 11.96 mills that was authorized to be levied in the district through 2027 after an election on April 9, 2016.

A Cheneyville proposition to levy a sales and use tax of 1.25%, collecting an estimated $312,500 over a year, for 10 years from and after July 1, 2024, with the net proceeds to be dedicated and used for recreational park improvements and additions, capital improvement projects, water and sewage system improvements and police and fire protection services.

