Ready to vote? Our Pennsylvania voter's guide helps make your voice heard in Election 2024
Voting is a constitutional right most Pennsylvanians hold dear.
But it can also be difficult - occasionally by design.
The USA Today Network is here to make that easier with our Pennsylvania Voter's Guide.
Voting laws, deadlines, registration requirements and dates can change from election-to-election, and our voter guides are designed to give you the essential information you need to make your vote count in 2024.
Pennsylvania Voter's Guide: Click here for essential information to navigate Election 2024.
Inside, you'll find the presidential candidates and where they stand on key issues, including:
Climate change
Crime & policing
Education
Economy
Foreign policy
Health care
Immigration
Reproductive rights
In addition, you can find info on:
How to register to vote
Key races for Pennsylvanians this year
Dates, documents and important information for voting in Election 2024
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Pennsylvania Voter's Guide Election 2024