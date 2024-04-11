Ready to vote? Our Pennsylvania voter's guide helps make your voice heard in Election 2024

Voting is a constitutional right most Pennsylvanians hold dear.

But it can also be difficult - occasionally by design.

The USA Today Network is here to make that easier with our Pennsylvania Voter's Guide.

Voting laws, deadlines, registration requirements and dates can change from election-to-election, and our voter guides are designed to give you the essential information you need to make your vote count in 2024.

Pennsylvania Voter's Guide: Click here for essential information to navigate Election 2024.

Inside, you'll find the presidential candidates and where they stand on key issues, including:

  • Climate change

  • Crime & policing

  • Education

  • Economy

  • Foreign policy

  • Health care

  • Immigration

  • Reproductive rights

In addition, you can find info on:

  • How to register to vote

  • Key races for Pennsylvanians this year

  • Dates, documents and important information for voting in Election 2024

