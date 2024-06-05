Get ready to sweat. Volusia and Flagler counties could see record heat this summer.

DAYTONA BEACH — Give your air conditioner a thorough checkup, consider using power surge suppressors to protect your electronic devices, and make sure there aren't any weak spots in your roof.

Here comes another summer in Florida, and it's going to be hot, humid, rainy and windy – guaranteed.

The first official day of summer is June 20, but the thermometer isn't going to wait until then to start shooting up. Look at your cellphone weather app, and you'll see highs in the Daytona Beach area climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s by Thursday and staying there for at least a week.

The good news is that forecast has low chances for rain, a little unusual for June in central Florida. But National Weather Service meteorologist Jessie Schaper said it shouldn't be long before the summer rain machine cranks up and brings showers and thunderstorms nearly every day.

And that's just the beginning of what Mother Nature has planned. There will also be plenty of lightning, rip currents and most likely at least a few tropical storms and hurricanes that will think about tearing through Volusia and Flagler counties over the next six months.

The fountains at Daytona Beach's Riverfront Esplanade are likely to be a popular place over the next few months as people look for ways to cope with another hot Florida summer.

But for the most part, Volusia County summers aren't so bad as long as you keep an eye on the forecast, dress for the heat, seek shade outdoors, and keep your umbrella handy.

The wet season brings emerald green grass, croaking frogs at night and beautiful crepe myrtle trees in full bloom. Enjoy it all, and just remember that a glorious day will come in mid-October when the temperature, humidity and rain will all mercifully drop and stay low until next May.

What's up with all the summer rain?

So why does it rain so much in Florida in the summer?

"It's because of the two sea breezes that collide," said Schaper, who's based in Melbourne.

The winds coming off the Atlantic Ocean blow westward, while eastbound winds come in off the Gulf of Mexico. When the two slam into one another, it rains where they meet.

When one is stronger than the other, it'll keep the coastal area it's blowing off of dry.

A trip to the beach can help you beat the summer heat with the ocean breezes and a dip in the cool waves.

The humid summertime air itself that breezes in off the Gulf of Mexico also helps spur rain, as can the general sub-tropical environment that comes from Florida being surrounded by water. There are exceptions, but the rain usually starts up by the early or mid-afternoon and can linger into the evening.

"The next several months are our wet season, the time we see the bulk of our rainfall due to daily rainstorms," Schaper said. "We hope to see things kick up in the next couple of weeks. It's been pretty dry."

'There could be record heat this summer'

As for temperatures, the small cooldown that settled in last weekend will become more of a rarity over the next four months. It will take clouds and rainstorms to push 90-plus-degree highs down to the 80s.

The coasts and northern parts of the peninsula will be the coolest, but there will be plenty of heat for everyone.

"There could be record heat this summer. We saw some last summer," Schaper said.

Florida overall saw its hottest May on record this year. Daytona Beach had its second-hottest May on record.

It's too early to say if June will also set high temperature records, Schaper said, but added that "we're trending above normal."

Heavy rainstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes can bring devastating flooding to low-lying areas of Volusia and Flagler counties.

"We have a 40%-50% chance of seeing above-normal temperatures in June, July, August and September," she said. "Toward the end of June, it shows a 70%-80% chance of above-normal temperatures."

Any cold fronts that come through over the next few months won't do much more than drop humidity.

It's a tossup whether June will have above- or below-normal rainfall, and there's a 40% chance the three months after that will bring slightly higher-than-normal rainfall.

While the hurricane season that began June 1 is predicted to be very active, the National Hurricane Center isn't currently monitoring any areas of development. Tropical storm activity could pick up anytime now, and it's likely to peak from August through October.

