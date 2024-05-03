Ready for a spring weekend, Boise? Might need a waterproof windbreaker. Here’s forecast

A west-to-east storm system will bring high winds and nearly an inch of rain to the Treasure Valley this weekend, before a second system arrives early next week that likely will push that rainfall total over the one-inch mark.

The National Weather Service in Boise has forecast a sunny Friday with a high of 67 degrees, but enjoy it while it lasts. Here’s what to know about Kentucky Derby weekend and the start of next week.

A windy start to the weekend

Winds will start moving into the Treasure Valley on Friday night before the first storm system, and will pick up steam Saturday.

“Sustained winds in the Treasure Valley are going to be around 20-25 miles per hour, potentially greater,” Jackson Macfarlane, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Boise, told the Idaho Statesman. “The wind gusts, though, in the Treasure Valley on Saturday will be 35-40 miles per hour.”

Wind gusts of 40 mph can break twigs and small branches, and make it somewhat difficult to walk.

Macfarlane said the Weather Service is considering issuing a wind advisory but is waiting until later on Friday for the updated models to see whether the forecast will fit the criteria. A wind advisory typically requires sustained winds of at least 30 mph and gusts of at least 46 mph.

Downpour in Boise

The first hints of rain will start moving into the Boise area at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Macfarlane said.

The storm system is moving pretty much in a straight line from west to east, meaning areas in the line of fire — such as Boise — could be under a deluge for much of the weekend. Macfarlane said approximately 0.8 inches of rain will fall from the first system, but the Weather Service puts Boise’s chances of seeing at least an inch at 32%.

️ Another storm system is expected this weekend that has the potential to bring heavy rain to the area. Precipitation will begin ahead of a cold front Saturday morning across SE Oregon then Saturday evening across SW Idaho. #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/50ImRot1ix — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) May 2, 2024

The extended band of moisture flows from the Gulf of Alaska, following the path along the Canadian coast before being pulled inland in Oregon and through to Idaho. The moisture will then encounter a low-pressure system south of Boise.

“With that low being just to the south of Boise, we’re looking at the potential for some moisture to be wrapped up and over the area,” Macfarlane said. “Wraparound moisture could keep rain going for most of the weekend.”

The Weather Service expects rain to last through Sunday night before breaking by Monday morning. But that break won’t last for long.

A second round of rain for next week

Just when the sun returns on Monday morning, a weaker storm system will move in behind the initial one, providing another 24 hours or so of rain chances.

Macfarlane expects that storm to drop about 0.2 inches in Boise, likely pushing the City of Trees’ total to over an inch. The last time Boise received at least an inch of rain was a month ago, on April 5, when heavy storms dropped more precipitation than expected over the city.

The Treasure Valley finally will be freed from its cloudy cover on Wednesday. The Weather Service forecasts sunny skies and a high temperature of 59 degrees on Wednesday, before temperatures rise to 68 degrees by Thursday.