Ready to do some spring cleaning in South Jersey? Here are some places to donate

It’s about time to gear up for spring cleaning.

So, start cleaning out those closets and getting your donations ready to be picked up or dropped off.

If you'd like to donate some gently used furniture or other household items, there are some options in the area:

Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey has ReStore locations in Lawnside, Maple Shade, Pennsauken and Egg Harbor Township.

The Restore is a home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, housewares, building materials and more at a fraction of the retail price, according to its website.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ReStore chain stopped taking residential donations but it's again accepting items such as gently used furniture.

They are able to schedule pickups for approved donations (it is up to their discretion what they take) and scheduled drops to their Restores. They do not allow unscheduled drop offs.

For people interested in donating, they can email donate@habitatscnj.org.

The Salvation Army accepts car donations, clothing, furniture, household goods and more. You can check their website and schedule a pickup for your donations.

Growth for King's Road Kings Road Brewing plans expansion to Community House of Moorestown

You can enter your zip code and schedule a pickup. You can also make online monetary donations. https://satruck.org/donate/choose

Vietnam Veterans of America accepts virtually any type of clothing and accessories, household items, dishes, silverware, bedding and linens.

Other goods to donate here include electronics, books, exercise and sporting equipment, small furnishings, bikes and more. https://pickupplease.org/schedule

Goodwill Industries will take clothing and accessories, bedding, houseware, electronics and media, and more. Goodwill has retail stores, donation sites, outlet stores. The latter sells items in bulk. There are donation centers throughout South Jersey. https://www.goodwill.org/

Consider a digital description to support our journalism

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Ready for spring cleaning? Here are places in South Jersey to donate