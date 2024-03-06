Ready for spring cleaning? It’s a perfect time to straighten up your financial matters

Spring is traditionally a time for fresh starts. When the warmer air arrives after a long winter, we open the windows, declutter and get organized. It’s also a great time to spring clean your financial house. Just like your physical house, your finances can benefit from some tidying up and reevaluation. Here are six quick and helpful tips to help you get started.

Review your budget: Take a close look at your budget and and make sure you’re on track with your goals. If you don’t have goals, it’s a great time to make some. Common goals are building an emergency fund, paying off debt or saving for a large purchase. Take note of any areas you can cut back or reduce spending on, especially things like subscription services you no longer need. By eliminating unnecessary expenses, you can free up money to put toward your goals.

Assess your debt: Review your debt and come up with a plan to pay it off. Start by listing all your debts, including credit cards, loans, medical bills, student loans and mortgage. If you have multiple high-interest debts, create a debt consolidation plan to help. Focus on your repayment plan and set specific monthly goals to pay off your debt.

Organize your financial documents: Since spring falls during tax season, it’s a great time to gather and organize your financial documents such as bank statements, tax returns and investment account summaries. Create a filing system to keep everything in order. It’s a good time to consider going paperless and storing your documents digitally. This will reduce clutter, save physical space and make it easier to access and track your financial information.

Review your insurance policies: Take the time to review your insurance policies, including your health, life, home and auto insurance. Ensure that you have adequate coverage and that your policies are up to date. Shop around for better rates and consider bundling your policies with one provider to save money. Set up a time with the CommunityAmerica Insurance Agency to help you go over your insurance policies at no cost.

Educate yourself: It can be argued that financial literacy is a necessity, not a luxury. Financial literacy is the ability to understand and use various financial skills, including personal financial management, budgeting and investing. Take the time to educate yourself about personal finance by listening to financial podcasts or take a look at specific topics based on your needs on CommunityAmerica’s Financial Well-Being blog. Also consider booking a free appointment with a CommunityAmerica’s Financial Well-Being Coach to receive free professional guidance about your specific circumstance.

Spring cleaning your financial house may not be as exciting as decluttering your closet, but it can have a significant impact on your overall financial well-being. By taking the time to give your finances the attention it needs, you can set yourself up for a successful financial future.