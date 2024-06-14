Severe thunderstorm watch in parts of NE Ohio

[This forecast is outdated and may be inaccurate. Get the latest forecast here.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties until 9 p.m.

Gradually sunning skies for the afternoon with temperatures a little cooler and lower humidity values as well. Should be a seasonably comfortable afternoon and evening.

A cold front today will produce a few spotty showers (storm) between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. mainly across southern areas, although most stay dry and partly to mostly sunny.

Not as warm tonight; temperatures are in the upper 50s with clear skies and quiet conditions.

Northwest wind will drop humidity late Friday into Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will increase Sunday and all of next week. Temperatures will be between 90 and 95 Monday through Thursday with heat indices in the upper 90s in mid/late afternoon all three days.

The skies stay dry and sunny for the most part with temperatures in the 80s and muggy for Thursday but upper 70s, sunny and lower humidity for Friday and Saturday.

Little rainfall over the next week.

More consistent warmth and humidity by early next week and above normal temperatures will likely continue for the remainder of June.

Our first heat wave of the year coming! (A HEAT WAVE is a period of abnormally hot weather lasting 3 or more days.) Here’s Cleveland’s heat wave history:

