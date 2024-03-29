Ready, set watch! The Treasure Coast will get about 2½ hours of the partial eclipse on April 8

As the total solar eclipse approaches, events nationwide are popping up to offer a view of the celestial event.

While the Treasure Coast will get a partial view of the eclipse, the Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College will offer a free guided viewing with telescopes and projections of the eclipse live on the planetarium's inner dome showing different views of it. The planetarium also will have eclipse glasses for sale.

The event begins 1:30 p.m. April 8, on IRSC's Massey Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce. The eclipse is expected to last from 1:48 to 4:16 p.m.

The maximum eclipse view will be at 3:03 p.m., with just 60 percent of the solar disc blocked by the moon, based on the planetarium's location, according to Jon U. Bell, planetarium director and associate professor of astronomy.

When is the total solar eclipse on the Treasure Coast?

The total solar eclipse is Monday, April 8.

On the Treasure Coast, it begins at around 1:48 p.m and end at around 4:16 p.m., according to Time and Date AS. It'll last for about 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Here's when it will be at maximum visibility across the Treasure Coast:

3:03 p.m. : Fellsmere, Fort Pierce, Hobe Sound, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port St. Lucie, Stuart

3:04 p.m.: Gifford, Orchid Island, Vero Beach

How to safely watch an eclipse?

Do not look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, because you can seriously damage your eyes. There might still time to get a pair of solar glasses or make a pinhole projector, but be sure to watch out for fake eclipse glasses.

The IRSC Hallstrom Planetarium gift shop sells eclipse glasses for safe, direct sun viewing. It also will sell them on the day of the eclipse.

If you buy or are given eclipse glasses, be sure they are made by companies the American Astronomical Society and NASA have certified as safe. Eclipse glasses all should all have the "ISO" (International Organization for Standardization) icon. The glasses also must have the ISO reference number 12312-2.

