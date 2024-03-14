'Ready to serve': Retired preservationist seeking vacant seat on Palm Beach Town Council

A retired preservationist and former town board member hopes to win a seat on the Town Council in Tuesday's municipal election.

John David Corey, who served eight years as a member of the town's Architectural Commission, will face Landmarks Preservation Commission member and longtime volunteer Bridget Moran in the race to fill the Group 3 seat currently held by Maggie Zeidman, who announced in October that she would not seek a fifth term.

Council members Lew Crampton and Bobbie Lindsay were reelected to their Group 1 and Group 2 seats, respectively, after facing no opposition at December's town caucus. Crampton will serve a fourth term, and Linsday will serve a fifth.

John David Corey accepts the nomination for Palm Beach Town Council during the annual Town Hall caucus in December. Corey is running for the Group 3 seat in Tuesday's municipal election.

Town Council members in Palm Beach serve two-year terms and there are no term limits.

Corey, 51, a community organizer and longtime advocate for open, walkable spaces within the town, founded Palm Beach Walks and Friends of Lake Drive Park in an effort to improve the safety andquality of life on the island, he said.

He also has been heavily involved with the Palm Beach Civic Association, where he served as chair of the Town Beautification Committee, and with the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.

Corey, who holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boston College and a master’s degree in real estate development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, decided to enter the town council race because he wanted to protect and enhance the town and act as a strong voice for residents, he said.

"My Residents First! platform gives priority to the needs and goals of the residents above any other considerations during town decision-making," he told the Daily News. "I have a proven track record of advocating for Palm Beach residents and our quality of life. I feel strongly about giving back to the town by running for a seat on the town council."

Corey, who moved to Palm Beach in 2012 and announced his candidacy in October, cites a handful of key issues in his campaign, including expediting infrastructure decisions on water sources and quality, enhancing safety and beautification measures along State Road A1A, addressing traffic and parking challenges, stepping up resiliency efforts, and prioritizing residents over developers when making decisions about the town's future.

Overdevelopment is of particular concern to Corey, who as a member of the architectural board advocated for stringent application of architectural standards and strict enforcement of code regulations.

If elected to the town council, Corey said he would vote 'no' on zoning variance requests that foster intensification and traffic congestion, advocate for strict adherence to the town's comprehensive plan. He said he would support the rights of residents to be heard first in any development discussions impacting their quality of life, and reject commercial zoning changes before the completion of zoning code reform.

"We need a new approach, putting residents first ahead of commercial and special interests," Corey said.

Corey says he agrees with the town's efforts to address excessive traffic congestion, but believes there is more work to be done.

His suggestions for traffic mitigation include posting uniformed police officers at critical intersections to help time lights and improve flow across town; further delaying bridge openings during peak hours; engaging a traffic flow engineer to model and improve circulation; removing recent one-way changes that he says have exacerbated congestion; staggering arrival and departure for construction trades; and placing truck size restrictions on certain streets based on width and weight.

Corey, who lives in Midtown with his husband, architect and bridge designer Miguel Rosales, said he has enjoyed the opportunity during his campaign to meet with residents and brainstorm creative and doable solutions to often tricky issues.

"After talking to hundreds of residents across the island, I learned that we all share the same vision for the future of Palm Beach in which the quality of life of residents is paramount, our architectural historic heritage is protected, and our small-town feel is preserved," he said.

Corey who has raised more than $116,000 for his campaign, said he is well qualified to serve on the town council based on his professional experience and knowledge of the town.

"I have an advanced education, a successful business background, elective community organizing experience, extensive knowledge of the zoning codes and other town regulations, and, above all, a proven track record of implementing solutions to improve the quality of life of the residents and preserve our small-town charm," he said. "I am ready to serve."

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: John David Corey running to fill vacant Palm Beach Town Council seat