Get ready for seed starting: What to know

Sowing seeds indoors will give you a head start on the growing season; it's also necessary for some plants.

With our short growing season, warm-season vegetables such as tomatoes can't be planted outdoors too early. So, getting a head start with seeds indoors is your best bet.

Here's a supply list.

Seeds: Buy your seeds at retailers or online. If you saved seeds from last year, check for good viability (or germination) by performing a simple paper towel test.

Here's a fact sheet to show you how: https://extension.illinois.edu/sites/default/files/seed_viability.pdf.

Seed medium: Don't use potting soil or garden soil; it's too heavy. Seeds germinate in a medium called "soilless mix". It's very light, has excellent drainage and is sterile.

Containers: You can buy seed starting "kits" which come with trays to capture water and domes to provide humidity; there are "Jiffy" pellets or peat pots.

Save money by reusing containers such as old nursery pots, yogurt and salad containers. Just be sure they are clean and sterile and have drainage holes.

Labels: Seedlings look alike; so, label everything. Use plant labels or repurpose materials such as popsicle sticks or clothes pins; anything that you can write on. Use a waterproof marker.

Heat and light: Bottom heat is helpful. Heat germination mats are inexpensive and available wherever seed starting materials are sold. Once sprouted, seedlings need bright light. Sunny windows aren't enough.

Here's a fact sheet on how to make an inexpensive grow light stand; visit https://rocklandcce.org/resources/grow-light-stand-plans.

