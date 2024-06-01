Ready for lift-off: Visitors flock to Titusville for historic Starliner’s launch

After multiple delays, the day has arrived. Starliner is set to send its very first manned spacecraft to the International Space Station on Saturday.

On the Titusville coast, all eyes are in the sky.

Visitors have been flocking to Space View Park since 7 in the morning.

“I’m satisfying one of my bucket list items to see a launch,” said William Martinez, who traveled from Fort Walton Beach just to see the blastoff from up close. “I haven’t seen one since this is the maiden voyage; this is going to be special.”

Two astronauts will be taken on Calypso, Starliner’s capsule, to spend about a week onboard the ISS.

There the crew will join the other seven astronauts who are already in space; then, the pair will make their way back to Earth.

“We wanted to be here for this historic moment,” said Scott Buchanan, Orlando resident. “It’s something we will take pictures of and tell our grandkids about.”

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:25 pm, and Channel 9 will bring it to you live on air and online at wftv.com

