Ready for lake days? Here’s when Lake Murray’s popular beach is opening for 2024 season

You’ll soon be able to visit one of Lake Murray’s most visible and popular amenities for the 2024 summer season, but access is going to be much more limited than usual.

The beach and recreation area operated by Dominion Energy on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray dam at 1832 N. Lake Drive will open from April 10 to Labor Day, Sept. 2, though it will be impacted by ongoing restoration work at the dam.

That work, announced in December, is part of a multi-year project “to extend operations of critical infrastructure used to generate power for customers and supply water to the Lower Saluda River,” according to Dominion.

A focus of that work is the dam’s nearby intake towers, among the Midlands’ most iconic structures, which are set to maintain their look once work to replace their headgates and improve other aspects is complete.

“Due to restoration work occurring at the Lake Murray dam, fewer parking spaces will be available this year,” Dominion detailed in a news release. “Visitors to the Lexington side recreation area will not be able to park in the upper lot this season. Guests should plan accordingly as the reduced parking spaces will cause the park to fill up faster than previous years.”

The rehabilitation project, set to continue through 2026, is eating up about 40 spots and leaving 20 available for park visitors, per earlier reports from Dominion.

“We look forward to welcoming the public back to Lake Murray every year,” Billy Chastain, manager of Lake Management for Dominion Energy South Carolina, said in the release. “While we understand the excitement warmer weather brings, safety is our top priority. We want visitors to enjoy and take advantage of all that the parks have to offer while still following all swimming and boating safety rules.”

Parking fees — $5 daily, $50 for the season — will be charged at the beach on the Lexington side and at Dominion’s other park at 2101 N. Lake Drive on the Irmo side of the dam, which features a heavily used boat ramp.

The beach is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on holidays and weekends, with pedestrians able to enter the park an hour after opening. No lifeguards are on duty, and pets and alcohol are prohibited.

The boat-launch area is open to the public 24 hours a day year-round, with swimming and alcohol prohibited and pets allowed on leash.

Also preparing to open for the summer season is Dominion’s Lake Monticello public swimming park in Fairfield County, which will welcome visitors starting April 10, with no fees required to access the area’s recreation sites.