'Get Ready': John Bolton Warns Of Trump's Kim Jong Un-Like Aspirations

John Bolton is continuing to warn about Donald Trump’s authoritarian streak.

Bolton, Trump’s onetime national security advisor, on Tuesday shared a 2018 video of Trump speaking to Fox News host Steve Doocy days after the then-president’s Singapore summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“He’s the head of a country. And I mean, he is the strong-head,” Trump says in the clip. “Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Bolton commented, “Donald Trump wants Americans to treat him like North Koreans treat Kim Jong Un.”

“Get ready,” he added.

Donald Trump wants Americans to treat him like North Koreans treat Kim Jung Un. Get ready..... pic.twitter.com/kzv20uJrdt — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 19, 2024

Bolton is one of many former Trump associates speaking out against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as he seeks another term in the White House.

Bolton told CNN’s Jim Sciutto in a new book that he believes Trump would try to pull the U.S. out of NATO, and that Trump likes leaders like Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who can “put people in jail and you don’t have to ask anybody’s permission.”

Bolton has also warned during multiple media appearances that another Trump presidency poses a major national security risk, both because of his mammoth legal debts and his character.

In October, he said he feared Trump might do irreparable damage if elected a second time. “This is a very dangerous period we’re about to enter into here,” he said.

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Attorney General William Barr are among the other high-ranking former Trump administration officials who are refusing to support Trump’s candidacy.

Trump has been criminally indicted four times, twice in connection to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

