Get ready for Independence Day events that start Saturday -- including potential traffic

Fireworks off the Manette Bridge light up the sky during the Bremerton Bridge Blast on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Fireworks and Fourth of July festivities in Kitsap County kick off this weekend, so its time to get prepared for a trip to Bremerton or Port Orchard and then start planning you Independence Day.

Bremerton's now two-day Bridge Blast festival opens Saturday downtown, as does a two-day event in Port Orchard, with the highlight of the weekend being Saturday night's fireworks display over the Port Washington Narrows from the Manette Bridge.

Anyone attending Bremerton's festivities should plan for crowds. In addition to the day-long activities on the boardwalk and at Evergreen Park, iconic Bremerton punk band MxPx is playing a sold out, two-night set at the Admiral Theater on Friday and Saturday. Mike Hererra and company, along with opener The Ataris, play at 8 p.m. both nights -- meaning traffic headed to and from downtown for multiple events.

In addition, Washington State Department of Transportation has announced lane closures along Highway 3 for Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 10 p.m., fireworks fans should note, to seal cracks along the highway between the Newberry Hill exit south to Gorst, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Drivers should plan for the right lane to be closed in sections, and to expect delays. The work ends at 4:30 a.m. each day.

Some clouds are expected to remain in the area for Saturday, with temperatures forecast in the low 70s, and by the Fourth of July the National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies with temperatures approaching the 80s.

Below, a look at everything going on around Kitsap County to celebrate Independence Day over the coming week.

Bremerton Bridge Blast: The city-wide pre-Fourth of July fireworks display from the Manette Bridge includes an all-day festival on the Bremerton Boardwalk with live music, a beer garden and vendors, plus food trucks and family events at Evergreen Rotary Park. This year the boardwalk activities will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well. Saturday's fireworks start at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30

Fathoms of Fun Grand Parade: A two-day summer festival in downtown Port Orchard includes The Great Ball Race at 5:15 p.m. down Sidney Avenue from Kitsap Street, and is capped with the annual Grand Parade down Bay Street at 6 p.m. Saturday. Balls may be purchased for the fundraiser at participating businesses or online. More information at fathomsoffun.org. Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30

Grand Old Fourth: Bainbridge Island's annual Independence Day events take over Winslow Way and Waterfront Park all day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., capped with the mile-long Hometown Parade from 1 to 3 p.m. Other activities include a fun run, pancake breakfast, car show, beer garden, kids zone activities and a live music stage that runs until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Kingston's Fourth of July: Start with pancakes at the Kingston Yacht Club and spend the day between Mike Wallace Park by the ferry terminal (live music, beer garden and more) and the Village Green lawn up the block (Tiny Town's kids play areas and climbing games). The community comes together for the annual parade down Highway 104 at noon, and fireworks over Apple Tree Cove start at 10 p.m. Visit kingston4thofjuly.org for the full list. Thursday, July 4

Port Orchard: Watch the skies light up above Sinclair Inlet on Independence Day, with the annual Fathoms O Fun fireworks show at dusk. Saturday, July 6

When and where are personal fireworks allowed?

Friday is also the opening day for personal fireworks sales on non-tribal land in Kitsap County, with sales permitted from Friday, June 28 through July 4.

Discharge of personal fireworks is allowed in Bremerton city limits from 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 until noon on Friday, July 5. In unincorporated Kitsap County, and the cities of Poulsbo and Port Orchard, discharge is only allowed on the Fourth of July, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Personal fireworks are prohibited entirely on Bainbridge Island. Fireworks are also prohibited in all Kitsap County parks.

Kitsap 911 also reminds residents that only emergency calls for threats to life or property should be made to 911, including injuries from fireworks, fires that start or attempted assaults with fireworks. Other concerns, whether noise complaints or to report illegal use of personal fireworks, should be made to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office Public Citizens Service Portal or the Kitsap 911 Fireworks Complaint page, www.kitsap911.org/fireworks, which is active from Friday through Sunday, July 7.

On Bainbridge Island, police ask that illegal fireworks complaints be called in to the Bainbridge Island Police Department at 206-842-5211.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Fireworks in Bremerton and Fourth of July in Kitsap