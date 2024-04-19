Get ready for hurricane season in NC: 2024 tips and forecasts

As hurricane season approaches in North Carolina, it’s important to be prepared.

Forecasters are predicting an intense hurricane season for 2024, with a higher likelihood of major hurricanes making landfall in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and along the East Coast. That means residents of North Carolina are urged to take precautions before a storm hits, including packing an emergency bag, stocking up on non-perishable food and securing their property to prevent damage.

This collection of stories provides information on understanding the different categories of hurricanes, creating emergency kits, obtaining flood insurance, driving in flood waters, and making preparations for possible evacuations and the safety of your pets.

If you’ve tackled the five steps in the article above, you might want to do more to prepare for hurricane season in North Carolina. From understanding the different categories of hurricanes to creating emergency kits and obtaining flood insurance, this article provides a comprehensive guide to help you stay informed and ready for the upcoming hurricane season.

Get ready for a potentially busy Atlantic hurricane season as the strong El Niño fades away and makes way for a possible La Niña. La Niña could lead to drier and warmer conditions in the Deep South and an increase in the number and intensity of hurricanes in the Atlantic. Find out more about the forecast and the potential impacts in this article.

The damage at the north end of Rodanthe, N.C. on Tuesday, August 30, 2011 on Hatteras Island on the North Carolina Outer Banks from Hurricane Irene.

Live webcams along the North Carolina coast offer a glimpse into the power of nature during bad weather, and a picturesque view of the beach when the seas have calmed. From the northern Outer Banks to the southern coast, these webcams provide clear pictures and a variety of angles, including one with sound.

As hurricanes become more frequent and severe due to climate change, researchers suggest that the National Hurricane Center should add a Category 6 to the Saffir-Simpson scale. The scale, which currently tops out with Category 5, underestimates the actual threat of much more powerful storms occurring, they say. The proposed Category 6 would include any storm with sustained wind speeds of more than 192mph, which several storms have already reached, and more are likely to come as the planet warms.

As hurricane season begins, it’s crucial to ensure that your preparations include plans for your pets’ safety. From creating emergency kits to finding pet-friendly shelters, there are important steps to take to keep your furry companions protected during a storm.

Customers waiting in line at the local grocery store get pelted during a deluge from Tropical Storm Florence in southeastern North Carolina on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Rocky Point, N.C.

During hurricane season, it’s important to be prepared for possible evacuations. North Carolina has established predetermined evacuation zones in 20 eastern counties, and local officials are responsible for ordering evacuations. Evacuations may be voluntary or mandatory, and it’s crucial to follow designated evacuation routes to ensure safety.

This article provides information on how evacuations are ordered, the difference between voluntary and mandatory evacuations, how to find your evacuation zone, and what to do if you are ordered to evacuate. It also includes tips for evacuating with pets and general information on hurricanes.

Residents across North Carolina should be prepared for the threat of flooding during storms that bring heavy rain. While high winds may grab headlines, it’s important to remember that flooding often causes more damage. In this guide, we’ll explore how to prepare for a flood, stay safe in floodwaters, and consider flood insurance options.

Major storms can often mean damage to our homes and property. In this article, you’ll find tips on how to assess damage, plan for repairs, and file insurance claims after a hurricane or other natural disaster. From following directions and avoiding floodwaters to disposing of debris and ensuring drinking water safety, these practical steps will help you stay safe and protect your property.

