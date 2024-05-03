Ready for graduation? Here's what Arizona State University historical ceremonies looked like

After years of late-night studying and early morning classes, graduating from school is a big deal.

It's the end of an era and the start of something new, not just in your education and career but for your friends, family and future.

Since opening Arizona State University opened its doors in 1886 as the Territorial Normal School training teachers. In 2024, 20,700 undergraduate and graduate students will receive their diplomas this May, making it the largest graduating class in ASU history.

While you're waiting for Arizona grads to cross the stage for their diploma and throw their caps, take a peek back at what graduation has looked like at Arizona high schools and Arizona State University over the past decades.

