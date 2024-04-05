Ready to form a Michigan lottery club? There are laws, key points to know

With more than $1 billion on the line for Saturday's Michigan Lottery Powerball jackpot, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to know the rules when it comes to forming lottery clubs.

Lottery clubs are legal in Michigan and are formed by members pooling their money to purchase a greater number of tickets and increase the group's chances of winning.

“Gambling should always be done for fun, and not for an investment into your future,” said Nessel in the release. “It’s important that Michigan residents understand how to seek help if gambling is interfering with their life and understand Michigan’s gambling laws when gambling with friends or coworkers.”

To establish a lottery club, groups of two or more must create a set of by-laws and appoint a club representative. Otherwise, the Bureau of State Lottery can only accept a claim in the name of one person.

"When the club wins a lottery prize greater than $600, the club will be required to notify the Bureau of State Lottery of all of the individuals receiving a portion of the winnings," according to the release.

Anyone of legal gambling age can join a club, and clubs can be formed after a drawing has taken place and still claim the prize.

For those struggling with gambling addiction, the Michigan Problem Gambling Help Line is available online or by calling 1-800-270-7117.

