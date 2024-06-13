Ready for the first heat wave of the summer? It's coming to south-central Pennsylvania

After some pleasant weather, the first heat wave of the summer in south-central Pennsylvania is predicted to arrive early next week, according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s, starting on Monday, and the heat will continue through the work week, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Jurewicz said. The mercury readings could challenge records.

"It's going to be pretty hot no matter what," he said.

The heat that was in the western part of the country is moving eastward to the mid-Atlantic, AccuWeather.com meteorologist Tom Kines said. With the humidity likely to rise, it could feel 5- or 10-degrees warmer.

That means it could feel like it's 100 degrees or even hotter outside, he said. AccuWeather.com predicts the heatwave could last as many as six days.

It's also expected to remain dry through the extended period of warm weather, Kines said. Gardners will have to water their plants.

The region shouldn't expect much of a reprieve from the heat, he said. The next two weeks are favorable for temperatures above or well above normal.

Trash will be picked up earlier in York because of heat wave

News of the coming heat wave has prompted some changes.

The City of York has announced that trash collection will start at 5 a.m. in the mornings starting Friday, June 14 and continue through Friday, June 21, according to a news release. It will help to Republic Service employees to finish their routes an hour earlier during the heat wave.

Tips for dealing with the heat

To help stay safe during a heat wave, meteorologists offer the following tips:

Stay hydrated.

Do work outside earlier or later in the day when the heat is not as extreme.

Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing.

Wear a hat with a brim to shield your head from the sun.

Make sure your air conditioner is working properly.

Go to a pool to cool off.

Weekend weather will be pleasant before heat wave hits

A threat of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the area on Friday, but the weekend looks to offer plenty of sunshine, according to AccuWeather.com.

Temperatures over the weekend are expected to be in the mid-80s, the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com say.

