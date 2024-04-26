‘We are ready to fight for this alongside you’: Durham school board backs 14% budget hike

The Durham school board voted unanimously Thursday night to ask the county for a 14% budget increase next school year, throwing in at the last minute an additional $200 monthly supplement for “hard-to-staff” positions.

That’s expected to include teachers of exceptional children and English as a second language, and possibly others.

At an estimated cost near $1 million, that pushed the proposed budget to about $218 million, up $27 million from last year.

“I keep calling it a bold ask, but I think it’s important to note that it does not represent everything that is needed,” Interim Superintendent Catty Moore said.

Like many large school districts, Durham County supplements pay provided by the state legislature for school employees.

That leaves the fate of this year’s proposed schools budget — and a possible tax increase to pay for it — in the hands of the county commissioners.

The legislature is also weighing additional school funding after Gov. Roy Cooper proposed teacher raises this week.

“We are ready to fight for this alongside you,” said Symone Kiddoo, president of the Durham Association of Educators.

Luna Gomez, a fourth grader at Holt Elementary School, addresses the Durham Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Staff Development Center in Durham, N.C.

How ESL, EC supplements made it in

School staff lobbied the school board for more money for ESL and exceptional children teachers last week in a budget hearing.

Occupational therapist Anna Benfield said she watched an energetic and creative first-year teacher run herself ragged last year in a special education classroom when an instructional assistant left and the class size swelled.

“My colleague is no longer bright-eyed. She doesn’t bring out the paints anymore. This school year has worn her down,” she said. “Stories like this are all too common, and I wonder darkly how many of my colleagues will not be here next year.”

Board of Education member Emily Chavez requested the supplements be added to the budget Thursday night.

About a third of the $27 million budget increase would cover substantial raises for classified staff, among the district’s lowest-paid workers, who led protests after budgeting mistakes led their salaries to change twice last year.

It also includes pay raises for teachers and people with master’s degrees (also in the governor’s proposal), plus money for maintenance and repairs.

“Everyone’s getting 3% no matter what, but some will get more, depending on how they fall,” Moore said.

Durham Public Schools Board of Education Board Chair Bettina Umstead, left, adjourns a school board meeting after announcing the resignation of Superintendent Pascal Mubenga and releasing the main findings of an investigation that was launched to learn the cause of salary issues Thursday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Durham. Mubenga learned of the problem on Nov. 8 but the board wasn’t informed until Jan. 11.

New salary schedules in development will hinge on how much the legislature and county commissioners provide.

“These are all proposals,” Chair Bettina Umstead noted.

What’s next?

The county manager unveils her proposed budget May 13, and a public hearing will follow May 28.

The county commissioners will pass a budget in June ahead of the new fiscal year starting July 1.

The legislature could act this summer or delay to the fall, as typically happens.