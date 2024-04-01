Ready for the eclipse? Info on event times, safety and school dismissals in Beaver County

As communities across the country prepare for the solar eclipse on April 8, residents in western Pennsylvania will see plenty of buzz around their towns for the celestial event.

Several communities in Pennsylvania will be in the path of "totality" during this eclipse, which means that the sun will be fully blocked by the moon and create several eerie and ethereal visual effects. According to historical records, the last time that Pennsylvania was within the path of totality for a solar eclipse was over 217 years ago, occurring in the summer of 1806.

Communities in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Warren counties will be the best to see the totality of the eclipse, but other communities will still be able to view the event with a reduced impact. Residents in the greater Pittsburgh region will only experience a 95% totality during the eclipse, but there will still be significant visible effects from the partial eclipse in the area.

Viewers will start to see shadows slowly creep across the sun, limiting the amount of light in the sky, around 2 p.m. April 8. The totality is scheduled to occur between 3:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. as the moon passes the sun, creating a "dawn- or dusk-like" atmosphere for communities. Even if weather conditions are cloudy that day, the skies will still grow noticeably darker during this time.

The eclipse effects are expected to fully end by 4:30 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

Eclipse viewers being advised to practice eye safety during solar event

While solar eclipses can make for a fun viewing experience for families, doctors are reminding the public to take the necessary steps to stay safe during the event. For those looking into the skies to view the eclipse, a set of eclipse filter glasses will be necessary to ensure audiences are protected from the damaging UV rays that are created during the solar phenomenon.

“Although we’re excited to witness a solar eclipse, we want to ensure that our eyes are well-protected from any damage it could cause,” said Sarah Zambotti, an optometrist at Allegheny Health Network. “Looking at the sun without protective eclipse glasses supported by the American Astronomical Society could cause solar retinopathy or photokeratitis – retinal injuries caused by a photochemical reaction.”

Beaver County Library System's Courtney Colaizzi and two Pennsylvania librarians at the Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries (SEAL) training, wearing the type of eclipse glasses Beaver County libraries will distribute.

While the paper glasses may not seem impressive at first glance, eclipse filters are 100,000 darker than normal sunglasses and filter out damaging UV rays to protect viewers' ocular health. People who view the eclipse with no protection or standard sunglasses can experience serious eye damage from looking at the sun during this time.

While it is possible to take pictures during an eclipse with proper preparations, filters are needed for cameras' lenses to protect the equipment from high UV light exposure. Viewing an eclipse through a lens like this can also cause serious damage to users' retinas, as the light is magnified through viewfinders.

Those with existing eye conditions are advised to stay inside, avoiding any further damage to their vision. Children can be particularly vulnerable to eye damage during an eclipse, so parents are advised to ensure their children have the necessary protective glasses if they are viewing the solar event.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry has also issued a consumer alert that scammers are selling fake solar eclipse glasses that may not provide protection. Legit imitate filters will have the international safety standard certification number of ISO 12312-2 on their frames.

“This is a fun and exciting global event, and that widespread anticipation has attracted scammers looking to make a buck without consideration of potential harm,” Henry said. “Do your research to make sure the glasses you buy will thoroughly protect your eyes and allow you to safely view the solar eclipse.”

Verified sellers of solar viewing glasses and additional safety information for the eclipse can also be found on the American Astronomical Society's website.

Driving conditions in Pennsylvania to be impacted by eclipse, motorists advised to use caution and instructed to not stop along highways

While the solar event is taking place, officials remind Pennsylvania residents and visitors to remain aware of their surroundings while driving.

Throughout the day, higher-than-usual traffic is expected on the most popular roadways across the state, with over 200,000 visitors expected to be traveling to Erie County throughout the day. While all lanes of traffic will remain open on Interstate 79 and additional maintenance staff will be available for potential accidents, they say one of the best ways to keep things moving is to use extra caution while driving.

While it is certainly an exciting event, motorists in Pennsylvania are advised to keep driving and not pull over to the sides of the road during the upcoming solar eclipse.

“Pennsylvania is lucky to be one of only 13 states in the path of totality for this eclipse, bringing residents and visitors a unique viewing opportunity in our own backyard," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. The high number of expected visitors is an opportunity to showcase our state and also requires partnership among state agencies and travelers alike. We are coordinating across agencies as well as with local governments and regional organizations to plan for the likelihood of traffic congestion that day with an emphasis on safety for our residents and eclipse tourists.”

Motorists are being advised to not stop along highways during the eclipse and all disabled vehicles will be removed by Pennsylvania State Police, who will be posting troopers at each exit to keep traffic moving. PennDOT said they will also ask people gathering at rest stops to leave and direct audiences to other spots for viewing the event.

“Our primary concern is public safety,” said Christopher Paris, state police commissioner. “Troopers will have an increased presence in the area and zero tolerance for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated drivers. This eclipse should be a once-in-a-lifetime event with fond memories, not an experience marred by tragedy.”

Safety experts have recommended drivers leave their headlights on and put down their sun visors if driving during the eclipse conditions, being especially careful to watch for any nearby pedestrians who have stopped to look at the sky. Drivers should not wear their eclipse glasses while driving, as they can limit visibility and create unnecessary danger.

According to AAA East Central, many families traveling to view the eclipse are making a long weekend out of the eclipse viewing, as many schools will be on spring break. With this in mind, traffic is also expected to be extra busy in the region on Saturday as families travel to their destinations.

PA Department of Education allowing early dismissals during eclipse for "inclement weather"

As the unique celestial event returns to communities across Pennsylvania, some local schools are weighing an adjustment to their dismissal plans for student safety. The unique environmental conditions will occur around the time of dismissal for the majority of Beaver County's districts, creating some discussion over what can be done to ensure student safety.

In a memo sent to educators on March 26, the Pennsylvania Department of Education said that they would not count these early dismissals against schools and the day would still count as a full day of instruction for districts. According to the organizational rules, an eclipse counts as an "inclement weather" condition and will not impact the 180 days of instruction required in the state.

As of Friday morning, several local schools had publicly announced on their district websites they would have a half-day or flexible schedules for the day.

