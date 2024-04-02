Ready for a dog park with beer and food trucks, Boise? Local coffee shop to be there, too

A locally owned new dog park and social club is preparing to open in Garden City with beer, wine, food trucks — and a familiar coffee brand as a partner.

Clubhound, 415 E. Remington St., is slated to debut in May, according to a media release. The 2.5-acre destination will include “ample play space for dogs, both on-leash and off-leash, a large shaded patio, indoor space, an area to host private events” and more.

Clubhound will serve beverages ranging from local beer and wine to kombucha, kava and “innovative alternative drinks.”

It also will be home to a well-known coffee roaster in the Boise area: Alchemist Coffee. Alchemist will operate a full-service, indoor coffee kiosk, according to the release.

Clubhound cofounder Jake Whitlock and his golden retriever, Ash, are looking forward to the new dog park bar. Clubhound

Open from 8 am. to 10 p.m. daily, Clubhound plans to pack its calendar with action including “rotating food trucks, dog-centric vendor events and exclusive member-only gatherings, ensuring there’s always something for everyone.”

Originally targeting a summer opening last year, Clubhound says that “dogs are the members, bringing their humans along for the fun. Humans can come without furry friends; all are welcome.”

Clubhound isn’t the first dog destination in the United States with a food and drink component. Established brands in other states range from Bar K — which has locations in Kansas City, St. Louis and Oklahoma City — to Texas-based franchise chain Mutts Canine Cantina.

A specific grand opening date will be announced soon, the media release said. “In the meantime, follow us on Instagram at @joinclubhound for exclusive membership deals leading up to the opening. Plus, pick up a free Clubhound day pass with any coffee purchase at all Alchemist locations ... one pass per dog, while supplies last.”

Headquartered in Kansas City, Bar K says that each of its locations “features a bar, restaurant, event space, and multiple spacious dog parks for both large and small dogs — all supervised by trained Bar K Dogtenders.” Bar K/Facebook