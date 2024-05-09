Ready to deliver relief

May 9—On Saturday, mail carriers will have an extra bag, or two or three, to carry back to their trucks. No, this load is not Mother's Day cards being delivered to moms around the world, it's a sign of — and a response to — a very serious problem: Hunger.

"Help Us Stamp Out Hunger, Spread the Word" say the postcards delivered to every address on every carrier's route. It's almost the second Saturday in May and that means bags full of non-perishable items, from pasta to canned soup, will be collected and brought to the Lockport Salvation Army, then shipped to the FeedMore WNY food bank, which will distribute it among various food pantries in Niagara County.

In Lockport, typically, the annual National Letter Carriers Food Drive raises between seven and eight tons of food, according to Lockport Postmaster Seth Siemucha.

"Let me be up front in saying the heroes are our customers donating the food," Siemucha said.

Siemucha has his own relationship with the drive, which has been going on for decades. After finishing his tour of duty with the Marines, Siemucha became a mail carrier in Lockport and eventually went into USPS management posts all over Western New York. Before leaving Lockport he was the liaison for the food drive. Later he came back as the postmaster, something he considers a "dream job."

"I couldn't be prouder of the hard-working men and women here at the Lockport Post Office," he said. "They all work diligently serving our community every day of the year."

Norma Trapper has been working at the Lockport Post Office since the 1980s. She said it feels good to do her part in making sure people don't go hungry.

"When we first started, a lot of us were walkers, so all we did was drop (grocery bags) on the curb and someone would shadow us and pick them up," she recalled. "When I was walking I used to take a wagon with me and I'd put the bags in there."

In the end, Trapper said, taking part in Stamp Out Hunger is the least she can do.

"It's just one day of the year, and we pick up so much and it goes to food pantries," she said.