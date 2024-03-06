Get ready to cruise the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway with a Margaritaville license plate

For 50 years, bar band singers on every stage in Florida have been singing the line, “Strollin’ down the avenue that’s known as A1A,” from Jimmy Buffett’s Key West-inspired classic, “Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season.”

The late singer-songwriter named his fifth album “A1A” in 1974 after the coastal highway that stretches along Florida’s east coast from Key West’s Mile Marker 0 to Fernandina Beach near the Georgia border. Now, Buffett, who died in September, may have the roadway named after him.

State Highway A1A would become the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs House Bill 91. The Senate sent the bill his way Tuesday for his signature. The bill, filed 28 days after Buffett died on Sept. 1, by Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry and Rep. Jim Mooney of Islamorada, both Republicans, sailed through the House with a unanimous vote.

The cover of Jimmy Buffett’s 1974 album, “A1A,” on a used copy for sale on Amazon. “A1A” features the popular deep cut, “Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season,” which name checks the Florida state road. A1A may be renamed the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway after the House passed a bill in March 2024.

‘Margaritaville’ license plate

This week DeSantis was also sent House Bill 403 for his signature. The bill, which also passed unanimously, would allow for a Florida specialty license plate in homage to Buffett, with proceeds supporting one of Buffett’s charities, Singing for Change.

The license plate bill mandates that the word “Florida” would appear at the top of the plate. The word “Margaritaville,” from a song that became Buffett’s first, and only, Billboard Top 10 single in early 1977, would appear at the bottom of the plate.

Buffett’s Florida honors come, in part, because he often wrote his best tunes in celebration of what the state had to offer.

It was in Key West that the Mississippi-born musician first broke nationally in the early-1970s. His run of albums from “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean” in 1973 through “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” released in 1977, are considered his “Key West albums.” He finished recording his final studio album, “Equal Strain on All Parts,” at his Key West studio in the spring of 2023, several months before he died.

Jimmy Buffett in the 1970s, early in his career when he was recording a string of albums between 1973 and 1976 featuring songs about and inspired by Key West.

Buffett was stuck in traffic on the Seven Mile Bridge when he finished writing “Margaritaville,” he told the Herald when his song was enshrined in the Library of Congress.

“I started writing it on napkin in a Mexican restaurant in Austin, Texas, with a friend who was driving me to the airport, to fly home to Key West. On the drive down the Keys, there was a fender-bender on the Seven Mile Bridge, west of Marathon, and I found myself sitting on the sidewalk, starring out overlooking Pigeon Key, one of my favorite landmarks in Florida,” Buffett recalled.

“What better place to sit and try and finish ‘Margaritaville.’ Road cleared in an hour and I had a new song! And learned it on the drive to Key West,” Buffett said. “That night, I played it for the first time in Crazy Ophelia’s on Duval Street. The small crowd in the bar asked me to play it again. And I did. So, I guess it is a pretty good three-minute song, that has stood the test of time.”

How AIA would be designated

The Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway would encompass all of A1A and the 13 counties that nestle along the state road. The counties named on the bill are Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Duval and Nassau.

Bipartisan support

In this file photo from 1981, Miami public relations executive David Pearson, Sen. Bob Graham and singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett team to promote a Save the Manatee campaign.

The passage of the bill prompted scribes to tease a line from another Buffett hit, “Fins,” to note its bipartisan support.

“You got fins to the left, fins to the right,” Buffett first sang in the cheeky song that he cowrote with Florida author and photographer friend Tom Corcoran in 1979.

In September, after Buffett’s death at 76 from a rare form of skin cancer, DeSantis ordered flags be flown at half-staff in Key West and Tallahassee. Buffett frequently used his concert stage and widespread popularity to campaign for Democrats including Florida governors Lawton Chiles and Bill Graham and presidents from Jimmy Carter through Joe Biden.

Said Democratic Sen. Lauren Book, a sponsor of the Buffett bill: “As Jimmy once said, ‘It’s a sweet life living by the salty sea’ and we could not think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing him along Florida’s coastal highway,” Florida Politics reported on Tuesday.

The bill directs that Florida’s Department of Transportation would place “suitable markers” by Aug. 30, 2024, designating A1A as Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.

Jimmy Buffett recorded vocals for his final studio album, “Equal Strain on All Parts,” at his Key West recording studio in the spring of 2023. Florida’s Legislature unanimously voted on March 5, 2024, to rename state road A1A the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.