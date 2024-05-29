Ready for its close-up: First look at new Springfield fire station opening next month

For the first time in nearly three decades, a new Springfield Fire station will be opening up.

A ribbon-cutting marking the official opening of Station 8, 600 Rickard Road, will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The public will get its first chance to tour the station and get an up-close look at some of the fire equipment at an open house from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

More: Sneak peek: A firsthand look at what Springfield's 3 new fire stations will look like

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Fire Chief Ed Canny said crews will be moving into two other new firehouses this year: Station 6, which relocates to 2121 S. 11th St., and Station 13, which will be located on Spaulding Orchard Road, just west of Illinois 4.

The old Station 8 at 2051 W. Monroe St. dates back to 1969.

The last new station to open in Springfield was No. 12 at 2925 S. Koke Mill Road in 1996, the year before Canny joined the fire department.

He anticipated personnel moving into the Station 8 by June 10.

Station 8 moves directly west, Canny said, but crews will be able to get further west and further north quicker because they will be on arterial roads now, including Lawrence Avenue and Illinois 4.

"At the old Station 8, no matter where they went, they had to go uphill, and that's difficult on these big diesel engines," Canny said. "Where we will be now, we'll be going on flat land or downhill."

Canny took over as chief after the three firehouses had been designed and the city council had already allotted the $25 million for the building of all three being headed up by O'Shea Builders.

The construction of Station 8 hasn't been without its ups and downs, Canny admitted, but he called it "a state-of-the-art facility" designed with safety in mind.

"We're protecting the citizens, but the new house is protecting those firefighters first," Canny said.

That includes a "de-con" room off the equipment bay. An extractor, Canny said, has certain chemicals to remove carcinogens from firefighters' pants and coats.

A separate washer and dryer will remove any blood-borne pathogens crew members might have picked up on medical calls, he said.

Drivers won't have to back in rigs at the new station, Canny said.

They will enter off of Rickard Road on the south side, circle around the building and will pull through into the bay, facing west, he said.

While there are several businesses around Station 8, it is nestled into a neighborhood, Canny said.

"Because this is our firefighters' second home, the neighbors will get to know (the men and women) and they become a neighbor," Canny said. "We try to make sure we are taking care of those neighbors, just as they are taking care of us and being very neighborly. It's part of the history of the fire department. Wherever we've been, we've tried to integrate into those neighborhoods and serve those citizens as best we can."

Given that setting, Canny said crews "will use their common sense" about activating sirens coming out of the firehouse.

Daniella Ramirez, who lives in duplex on Lawrence just off Rickard, admitted she was more concerned about the noise that it can bring.

"Otherwise, I feel safe to have a firehouse nearby," she said.

Lindsay Palmer, who recently moved back to the house on Rickard where he grew up, said he was grateful that one of the builders, P.H. Broughton & Sons, Inc., repaired an existing storm drain because water was pooling on the street near his home. That was caused by a retention pond just north of the firehouse.

"(The firehouse) is good for the neighborhood," Palmer said.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: New fire station ready to open in Springfield. Take a first look inside