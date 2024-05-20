‘Ready for change;’ New high school brings big changes for local school district

Fairborn High School students and staff are getting ready to make a big move, with the construction on the new high school campus wrapping up.

As reported at 5:00 p.m., Students and staff will be moving into the new school just in time for the new school year.

“I think the community was ready for change in this district for quite some time,” Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli said.

Lolli came to the district twelve years ago, and he said he never imagined he’d be standing in a building like the new High School.

“State-of-the-art technology, security system, with an academic learning center that is probably second to none. Our science wings and our science program has taken a step of leaps and bounds than where we were before,” Lolli said. “An 1,100 seat performing arts center, everything is so much bigger.”

There are also upgraded safety features where the main classrooms are three doors away from each entrance.

“Security cameras all over. Lockdowns can be done and you can’t enter anywhere. A lot of people deserve a lot of credit but can’t thank the community enough,” Lolli said.

In 2016, the community voted to pass the first bond issue to build a new primary and intermediate building. In 2020, they passed the bond issue to build the high school.

Lolli also thanked Alumni Richard Helms for his part.

“Our donor Richard Helms, donated the money to buy the property that this building is going to be on. And he did so much more than that,” Lolli said.

Helms passed away a week ago.

“He would be very proud,” Lolli said. “It will be one of the premier schools in the Miami Valley.”

In about two weeks, the stuff inside the old high school will be brought to the new high school. The stuff inside of Baker Middle School will be put in the old high school and Baker will be torn down.

Photos of the New Fairborn High School.

