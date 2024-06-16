Get ready for a bad travel week: Delays on commutes and flights

New Jersey commuters can anticipate delays this week as they head to and from New York City this week, and there could be long lines at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Several lanes will be closed on the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge and Goethals Bridge from June 14 through June 20, according to a press statement by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The Port Authority is advising all travelers to leave additional time due to the closures.

Newark Airport will also have delays as the TSA is replacing its screening technology in Airport Terminal B. Longer wait times are anticipated in security and travelers with departing flight from that terminal should arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure, the Port Authority advised.

The George Washington Bridge will be fully operational by Monday June 17, but the Holland and Lincoln tunnel will have lane closures overnight until 5 a.m. through Wednesday June 19.

The Bayonne Bridge will have closures on Monday, Thursday and Friday of this week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and the Goethals Bridge will have closures on Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

