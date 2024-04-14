Ready for action: Community groups plan to gather to address equity issues in Delaware

Over 20 nonprofit groups, private organizations and state agencies will gather this week at the Chase Center on the Riverfront for a two-day conference aimed at promoting social equity and driving institutional policy changes.

Scheduled to take place April 18-19, the event was organized by Healthy Communities of Delaware, a public-private collaboration seeking to develop community-driven initiatives to address disparities in health, wealth and neighborhood conditions. Representatives from state and local community organizations will lead discussions and activities.

Organizers said the conference will serve as a platform to kickstart local efforts to reform established policies and practices, inspire equity advocacy and encourage public involvement. Breakout sessions will address multiple aspects of social issues, such as the housing crisis, community empowerment, job creation and related topics including:

Inequities in transportation

Environmental justice

Generational trauma

Youth leadership in equity initiatives

Advancement of equity through the arts

Each day will feature a keynote speaker. Latosha Brown, a political strategist and cofounder of Black Voters Matter, will deliver the opening keynote address on Thursday. Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Admiral Rachel L. Levine, M.D. will appear on Friday.

Throughout the day, participants can take part in film screenings, interactive sessions and a closing celebration at the Wilmington Blue Rocks Stadium capping off with a fireworks display. Transportation, childcare, meals and snacks will be provided.

Registration is closed, but a waiting list is available for those interested in attending. For more information, visit equityactionde.com.

