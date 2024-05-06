Readington man found dead along Appalachian Trail in Pennsylvania

A Readington man was found dead Sunday along the Appalachian Trail about 15 miles north of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Raghu Kodali, 61, was found in a wooded area near the trail in Lehigh Township along the ridge of Blue Mountain southeast of Palmerton and near the Carbon County border.

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office said the determination of the cause and manner of death are pending.

On its Facebook page, Newsworking, a Lehigh Valley breaking news website, reported that Kodali's family reported him missing Saturday night after they lost phone contact with him. Kodali was reportedly hiking alone.

No other information has been released.

