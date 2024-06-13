Reading scores are rising in Sarasota's schools. Let's remember the true heroes behind it.

In a recent Herald-Tribune guest column, Sarasota County School Board Chair Karen Rose offered her view on the reasons for the positive rise in third grade reading scores in our district.

But as a fellow sitting School Board member, I see things very differently from Ms. Rose. I believe we need to give credit for these improving scores where credit is due.

Battleships don’t turn on a dime – and neither do school districts. The rise in third grade reading scores was initiated by former Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen, shepherded by district Chief Academic Officer Chris Renoff and delivered by our dedicated teachers and administrators – and this year, it has been enhanced by current Superintendent Terry Connor.

Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards. [HERALD-TRIBUNE ARCHIVE /2020]

Here are the historical facts:

For several years, our school district was like a rudderless ship with superintendents and interim superintendents coming and going – and our test scores were static throughout this period. But in 2020, we hired Dr. Asplen, a highly respected administrator who came here from the No. 1-ranked district in Florida. With his proven record as an educator, Asplen delivered a strategic plan with a heavy concentration on literacy programming, early learning and career education.

We were on the path toward improvement.

But then we were hit with two unexpected catastrophes: the multi-year COVID pandemic – which began in 2020 and greatly impacted our students and staff – and Hurricane Ian, which resulted in property damage for so many families in September 2022. As a result, the academic challenges and trauma related to these catastrophes caused mental anguish so pervasive that it permeated every classroom in every school in our district.

In addition, the School Board's boardroom was consistently packed with Moms for Liberty activists, who began to dominate the public narrative with their extremist views on issues like critical race theory, the state's “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, character education, book banning and mask mandates.

Still, Asplen persevered and created programming strategies to deal with the academic losses students experienced due to the pandemic and remote learning). With his team-oriented style, Asplen motivated teachers to stay focused on the children, many of whom had lost at least one year of learning gains and social interactions.

Brennan Asplen leaves a School Board meeting in December 2022 after members voted 4-1 to accept his resignation. He was forced out by the conservative majority on the board.

Unfortunately, Asplen never had the opportunity to see his vision play out because he was effectively fired by a new School Board majority as its first order of business. This brutal termination was opposed by 97% of the respondents to a Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association membership survey – and also by the entire membership of the local Coalition of Business Association.

Fortunately, our district had elite educators and administrators who knew how to maintain consistency and continue academic advancement as we traversed through yet another turbulent period under an inexperienced interim superintendent. Such turbulence was only made worse when the interim superintendent unexpectedly eliminated all Pre-K classrooms, which were thankfully restored after my pleas to my fellow School Board members.

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor, pictured during a May 21, 2024, board meeting, was hired in

This brings us to our new superintendent, Terry Connor, who started last summer.

Connor was my first choice in the superintendent selection process, and it wasn't merely because of his unquestioned qualifications and high level of expertise; it was also because he supported Asplen's important initiatives. During his short time here, Superintendent Connor has capably driven academic excellence through these tough political times and a highly controversial scandal involving a School Board member.

More: Bridget Ziegler is still pretending to be a tough culture warrior. How pathetic is that?

In addition, Connor has worked magic with our budget to sunset Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding – and to afford, refine and enhance our high-quality instructional programming and staffing.

However, the true heroes of our third grade reading test score improvements are:

Our teachers (with their expertise in working with students and passion for improving educational outcomes).

Our administrators (who kept continuity with Asplen’s plans until Connor and his team arrived to refine these goals and add a sense of urgency to fulfilling them).

Our operational staff members (who kept our buses running on schedule, fed our students nutritious meals and made sure our learning environments were clean and safe).

I am a huge fan of Terry Connor, and I fully support revising and extending his current contract. It is important to reward him for his great work and to ensure that we have long-term continuity in the top leadership role.

From my sight line, Connor and his team are well on their way toward making the Sarasota County Public Schools the No. 1-ranked school district in Florida.

Tom Edwards represents District 3 on the Sarasota County School Board.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Give credit where it's due for Sarasota schools' rising reading scores