Reading Public Museum to mark Juneteenth with special events

The Reading Public will celebrate Juneteenth this week with a series of special activities and programs.

Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War. The holiday marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States.

The Reading Public Museum aims to deepen public understanding of this significant event through a variety of immersive and enlightening experiences, the museum said in a statement.

“Juneteenth is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, and we are honored to commemorate it with a series of programs that educate, entertain, and inspire,” Wendy Koller, museum director of education, said in a statement. “We invite the community to join us in celebrating this day of freedom and reflection.”

Events will begin June 19 with a family day and special admissions to the museum and a lecture by Wynton Butler, NAACP Reading Branch historian, who will speak on the history and significance of the observation.

The museum also will host special screenings of the documentary “The Right to Read” on June 20 and 21 as a part of the observation.

The film shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher and two American families who fight to provide a younger generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read.

If you go

What: Juneteenth commemoration

Where: Reading Public Museum

When: June 19, 20 and 21

Schedule of events: June 19, noon to 3 p.m., visitors to the museum grounds will have the opportunity to meet with community partners to learn about resources available for families and individuals in Berks County. 6 p.m. lecture by Wynton Butler.

June 20 and 21, 4 p.m., special screenings of the documentary “The Right to Read” in the Neag Planetarium in conjunction with the NAACP.

Admission to the Juneteenth Lecture, documentary screenings, and family day activities at the Reading Public Museum are free. Reservations are required for the lecture and film screenings.

Museum admission on June 19 is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item that will be donated to support families relocating from Haiti to our community.

More information: readingpublicmuseum.org.