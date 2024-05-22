Reading police searching for vehicle after child claims to be shot by pellet gun

Reading police are seeking public help in identifying a vehicle involved in an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On Friday, February 17 around 4:30 p.m. a 10-year-old boy and his friend were walking down Minot Street when he was shot in the face by an Orbeez gun.

Police are looking for a small silver sedan. Officers believe the vehicle is an older Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reading Police at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

