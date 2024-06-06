Reading police nab shoeless man at gunpoint after responding to daytime burglary

Reading police apprehended a daytime burglary suspect at gunpoint and recovered a stolen handgun at the scene of the break-in of an apartment house, investigators said.

Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of North Sixth Street for a report of a man with a gun breaking into the basement of a residence.

Officers converged on the house, with some going into the adjacent alleyway and others in the rear.

Officer William Fursin III, meanwhile, positioned himself in front of the home with his patrol rifle at the ready.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

Fursin heard via radio that the other officers were making entry through the rear door to the common hallway where there’s an interior stairwell that leads to the basement.

A short time later, Fursin saw a man wearing no shoes walk empty-handed out of the exterior basement doors and proceed northbound on the west sidewalk before crossing the road toward the east sidewalk.

He approached the man and pointed his rifle at him, ordering him multiple times to get on the ground. The suspect, later identified as Abner D. Pena-Cosme, 26, no permanent address, failed to comply and was taken to the ground from behind by another officer.

Police found damage to the rear door of the home that leads to the door of an apartment and the basement interior door, as well as damage to the exterior door. They also found a pair of shoes that the suspect left at the door where he made entry.

Witnesses identified the suspect as the person they saw entering the basement with a gun.

Pena-Cosme doesn’t have a permit to carry a firearm. He admitted to stealing the gun, a 9mm handgun, from a homeless man on Franklin Street.

Police viewed security camera footage that shows Pena-Cosme trying to break into a first-floor apartment that was occupied before placing the gun on the stairwell and going into the basement.

Pena-Cosme, no permanent address, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment before District Judge Eric J. Taylor in Reading Central Court.

He’s charged with receiving stolen property, burglary, criminal trespassing and carrying a firearm without a license.