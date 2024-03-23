Reading police investigating bomb threat at public library, town hall

Reading police are investigating a bomb threat made to the public library and town hall on Saturday.

According to authorities, around 9:46 a.m. a bomb threat was made to the Reading Public Library at 64 Middlesex Ave. and Reading Town Hall at 16 Lowell St.

The threat was made via email directly to the library, Reading police and fire said.

Reading police and fire responded to both locations and the Reading Public Library was immediately evacuated. Reading Town Hall is closed during the weekends.

After careful investigation with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, Salem Police and Endicott College Police, the threat was unfounded and there was no danger to the public.

The library will reopen on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the threat was an attempt to disrupt a Pride event being held at the library, based on the email threat containing a thinly veiled reference to the event which was scheduled to begin minutes after the threat was received.

A similar threat was received in another community earlier in the week, according to law enforcement.

“The Town of Reading condemns acts of violence, disruption and hate within our community and against our citizens. Everyone deserves to feel safe in Reading,” Town Manager Kraunelis said. “Our community is built on and strives toward inclusivity for all, and instances such as these will not be tolerated.”

“I would like to thank our mutual aid partners and the State Police bomb squad, the Salem Police Department K9, and Endicott College Police Department K9, for their assistance in this incident and working with us to keep our community safe,” said Chief Clark. “We will bring the full power of our agency to bear on the investigation. Threatening violence and harm to others will not be tolerated in Reading. We will not be silent on these matters, and our neighbors will not be intimidated.”

Reading Police are actively investigating this incident as biased motivated crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW