Reading police arrest 3 women in undercover prostitution detail

Three women were arrested by Reading police during an undercover prostitution detail in the downtown area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to arrest papers, undercover male officers assigned to the vice unit went around in unmarked cars to engage with women believed to be soliciting customers to pay them for sex acts. After the suspect entered a car and a price for specific acts was agreed upon, officers in another car stopped the unmarked car and arrested the suspect.

The solicitations that resulted in the arrests occurred at South Fifth and Franklin streets and the 300 block of Penn Street, according to arrest papers.

The following were arrested on prostitution charges:

• Ciasha C Jones, 27, no permanent address, committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a hearing.

• Kristina E. Froelich, 40, of Reading, jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail to await a hearing.

• Angela B. Lewis, 32, of Ephrata, jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a hearing.

Lewis, who was also charged with possessing a drug pipe, was arrested June 10 on a prostitution charge and was free on nominal bail awaiting hearing at the time of her arrest Wednesday, according to court records.