Reading opens a world of possibilities. Give Oklahoma kids resources to read well.

COVID-19 has received much blame for harming student performance. But make no mistake, the reading crisis started before the pandemic, a guest columnist writes.

Oklahoma’s students are facing a reading crisis. According to the Oklahoma State Report Card for 2022-23, reading proficiency declined by 0.9%, with 26.3% of students reading at grade level or higher. There was also a 5.7% decrease in Oklahoma eighth-grade reading, where only 19.3% students marked as proficient

Nationwide, the average reading score for fourth-graders has been declining since 2017, with 37% falling below the basic achievement level in 2022. These statistics are troubling because of the devastating ripple effect low reading skills have on a child’s education and future.

Students who are not reading proficiently by the end of the third grade are less likely to graduate high school. A student who is not reading at grade-level will likely struggle with basic understanding in multiple subjects. Without proper intervention, their academic performance will be severely harmed, leading to challenges that can plague them throughout their lives.

Parents are responsible for ensuring children are equipped with proper support to achieve and maintain grade-level reading skills. One way to accomplish this is by finding a school with a strong reading curriculum. Unfortunately, not all reading curricula are the same.

In recent years, COVID-19 has received much blame for harming student performance. But make no mistake, the reading crisis started before the pandemic — COVID merely exacerbated the issue. It’s concerning when you look at the impact that literacy can have on a person’s life. Consider this:

● 23% of students who have low, below-basic reading skills drop out or do not finish high school on time.● 43 million Americans have low English literacy skills and have difficulty completing tasks that require paraphrasing, comparing information, and reaching conclusions.● 36 million Americans lack basic literacy skills necessary for employment opportunities that can support a family.

Nobody can protect children from every challenge life sends their way. But we can equip them with the foundational skills necessary for a fulfilling future — and it all starts with reading.

Reading opens a world of possibilities, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to give children the resources and support they need to succeed in school and beyond.

Pamela Keller

Pamela Keller a middle school English Language Arts teacher at Insight School of Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: National Library Week: Give Oklahoma children resources for reading