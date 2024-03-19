If you reading this right now, we want to hear from you about Tuesday's primary results

Holly Hill Elementary in Amelia was busy as doors opened at 6:30 am for the Ohio Primary, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

With the 2024 presidential race already set, Greater Cincinnati and the nation's attention will be focused on who wins the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio in today's primary. Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno, state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose are competing to see who will face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. That race could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Voters will also be choosing one of 11 Republicans vying to succeed Rep. Brad Wenstrup in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District east of Cincinnati. The winner will be heavily favored in November in a district Donald Trump won by a 3-to-1 margin in 2020.

More: Ohio Election 2024: Senate Republican primary dominates today's ballot

We'd like for Enquirer readers to share their thoughts about Tuesday's primary results. Did the best candidates win and why? What does incumbent Sherrod Brown need to do to hold onto his Senate seat in November? How might the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate defeat Brown, who is seeking a fourth term? How big of a factor was Trump's endorsement and visit to Ohio on the election results? Were there any issues at your polling location? Did you even vote in the primary − why or why not? Are you looking forward to the campaign season leading up to November?

Send your thoughts to letters@enquirer.com with "Primary election" in the subject line. Letters of up to 200 words may be submitted and must include name, address, community and daytime phone number for verification purposes.

Opinion and Engagement Editor Kevin S. Aldridge can be reached at kaldridge@enquirer.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @kevaldrid.

Kevin S. Aldridge is the Opinion and Engagement editor for the The Enquirer.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tell us your thoughts on the March 19 primary winners and losers