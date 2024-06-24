Reading, Math Corps programs seek tutors

ATLANTA — Reading Corps and Math Corps, AmeriCorps tutoring programs, are looking for eight math tutors to serve in Albany schools during the 2024-25 school year. Atlanta area schools need 47 tutors.

A $6 million investment from the Georgia Department of Education made it possible to support the programs in more districts and schools across Georgia beginning last year. Forty more tutors are needed in Fulton County; seven more tutors are needed in Henry County.

Research shows early command of reading and math is a predictor of future success, both academically and in life. However, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report card, reports that fewer than a third of Georgia’s fourth-grade students are proficient in reading and 23% of eighth-graders are demonstrating proficiency with math.

The investment is paying off. Seventy-nine percent of Math Corps students have improved foundational math skills this past school year, while 66% of Reading Corps students exceeded the program’s target growth.

“Evidence consistently shows that students who receive support from a Reading Corps or Math Corps tutor make faster progress and greater gains,” Shawonna Coleman, executive director of Georgia Reading & Math Corps, said in a news release. “With so many students needing extra support to achieve grade-level mastery, tutors are essential to helping create a brighter future.”

Two hundred sixty-three Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors already have served more than 5,688 Georgia students over the course of the 2023-24 school year. That’s 173,285 tutoring sessions. Each student received about 65 minutes of tutoring for 11 weeks.

Tutors are fully-trained and will serve on-site at a local school 35 or 25 hours a week. All tutors receive a stipend equivalent to about $15 per hour served every two weeks, plus up to $5,176.50 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and child care assistance.

Candidates are encouraged to apply now to begin helping students in August. Applications are open at join.readingandmath.org.

Reading Corps and Math Corps are AmeriCorps tutoring programs dedicated to helping all children build strong skills. Trained tutors serve at local schools, where they work with students to provide extra skill-building and practice. Rigorous third-party evaluation has consistently shown that students who participate in Reading Corps and Math Corps make greater gains and faster progress. Building on success in Minnesota, the programs are now replicated nationally.

Serving students in 15 states and the District of Columbia, the programs have now helped more than 390,000 students and are the nation’s largest high-impact tutoring programs. For more information, visit www.readingandmath.org.

AmeriCorps is the federal agency connecting individuals and organizations through service and volunteering to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges.